<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Hydrant flushing sites announced

Monday, May 1, marks the start of week two for the flushing of the city's water system through hydrants.

Flushing will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following areas:

• Starting at Unkamet Park Drive heading west up to North Street working north to the Broadway and Lake streets neighborhood.

• Starting at Plastics Avenue moving west on Dalton Avenue including the Allendale and Allengate neighborhoods, moving west onto Tyler Street into the Morningside neighborhood, including Springside Avenue, pushing west to North Street.

• Lincoln and Fenn streets, Silver Lake, Wendell Avenue, and the surrounding vicinity, pushing west to North Street.

• South Mountain and Tamarack roads, Dan Fox Drive and south to the Pittsfield-Lenox line.

Residents experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all