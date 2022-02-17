The Zonta Club of Berkshire County, a nonprofit organization, has begun its spring Period Project collection for women in need.
This fundraising and supply drive program purchases and collects women’s hygiene supplies for packaging and distribution to schools, service centers, food pantries, and organizations serving women and teens in need.
Feminine hygiene products are considered non-essential by the federal government, so they are not covered by SNAP and WIC programs.
Visit ZontaBerkshire.org for a Period Project wish list. Drop spots include the realtors' office in the TD Bank building, second floor, 99 West St., and 399 Rossiter Road, Richmond. Call 413-698-3186 to arrange delivery.
Kit assembly has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19.