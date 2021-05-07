OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, will present an online program titled "Cellblock Visions: Prison Art in America" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, with artist Phyllis Kornfeld, author of a book by the same name.

Kornfeld has worked closely with incarcerated men and women around the country for 35 years — in all levels of security from county jail to maximum security to death row — providing the transformative experience of creating art.

Her presentation is a look at the drawings, paintings and objects created by the people she met. 

Tickets are available online at berkshireolli.org or by phone at 413-236-2190. Cost is $15, $10 for OLLI and Berkshire Museum members, and free for youth 17 & under, BCC students, and those holding SNAP EBT, WIC or ConnectorCare cards.

