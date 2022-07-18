In partnership with the Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead and the Berkshire Pulse Center for Creative Arts, dance artists Tom Truss and Matthew Cumbie will present "ReWritten," an immersive performance that explores the often-silenced intimate relationship between authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville.
Performances will take place at 7:45 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, July 22 to 31, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road. Tickets are $15, $10 for BCHS members, ages 12 and under are free; EBT card holders receive 50 percent off.
A special $25 ticket includes both the performance and a tour of Arrowhead at a later date; tours will not be available on performance evenings. Order tickets at tinyurl.com/2p8frbnw.