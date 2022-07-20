Berkshires Jazz Inc. has announced the lineup for its popular Berkshire Jazz Showcase, a free outdoor event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on the First Street Common.
The four bands include The Michael Fahn Quartet and the Giuffre/Brookmeyer Project, paying homage to two of jazz’s most innovative composers; the Suzi Stern Quartet, headed by the renowned Boston vocalist who now calls the Berkshires home; Rob Putnam, the versatile musician featured with his organ trio; and the Dave Bartley Quartet, with its instrumental and vocal Mississippi blues and jazz repertoire.
The event will be held on the field adjacent to the First Street Common’s playground. Audiences are advised to bring blankets or chairs. The showcase will also include local food vendors.