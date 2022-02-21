Berkshires Jazz has announced that a special edition of the Ted Rosenthal Trio will appear in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South St.
The concert, "10 by Tin Pan Alley,” is a mashup between Pittsfield’s annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival and New York’s legendary composers' haven known as Tin Pan Alley. The program features jazz interpretations of New York-themed songs.
The performers all have roots in both New York and the Berkshires. Formed specially for this occasion, the “Berkshires, New York Trio” includes leader and pianist Rosenthal, bassist Martin Jaffe and drummer Conor Meehan.
Seating is limited. Pandemic protocols will be followed, including masks and proof of vaccination.
Tickets are $30, $25 in advance, with a $5 discount for Berkshire Museum members. For tickets, visit BerkshiresJazz.org.