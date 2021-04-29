Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products for neighbors in need during its Dignity Drive from May 1 to 28.

Products can be dropped off at the following locations: The Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; JFB, 196 South St., Pittsfield; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.

The donations will be distributed to local food banks and social services organizations across the region. Information: 413-442-4360, ext. 10.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.