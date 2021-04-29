Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products for neighbors in need during its Dignity Drive from May 1 to 28.
Products can be dropped off at the following locations: The Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; JFB, 196 South St., Pittsfield; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.
The donations will be distributed to local food banks and social services organizations across the region. Information: 413-442-4360, ext. 10.