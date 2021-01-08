The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host "Faith, Power and Privilege" featuring anti-racism activist Yavilah McCoy at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
McCoy will discuss the practice of holding multiple identities within efforts to build greater equity and justice in our changing political and social climate.
As part of her talk, McCoy will address the challenges of diversity and inclusion in religious communities, as well as opportunities that these communities can engage in as part of their efforts to become deeper allies and stronger advocates in working together toward social justice.
This program will be presented via Zoom. Visit the Federation’s calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for a links to the program.