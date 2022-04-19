The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a community commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a screening of "The Invisibles" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema, 39 South St.
The film traces the stories of four real-life Holocaust survivors who learned to hide in plain sight in the Nazi capital of Berlin.
A candle lighting and prayers of remembrance led by Rabbi Daveen Litwin, JFB's director of Community Engagement and Programming, will follow the film.
Space is limited. Register on the calendar of events listing at jewishberkshires.org. Masking and proof of COVID vaccination are required for entry.