The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present "The Lost World of African-American Cantors 1915-1953" at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, via Zoom.
Join musicologist and performer Henry Sapoznik to explore the unknown African-Americans who performed Yiddish and cantorial music in and for the Jewish community.
The talk will feature dozens of historic graphics and translations of period Yiddish newspaper previews, ads and reviews and the playing of the one known 1923 Yiddish and Hebrew recording of Thomas Jones LaRue.
To register for the Zoom link, visit jewishberkshires.org.