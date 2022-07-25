The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires welcomes Professor Steven Rubin for another in his series of current events seminars at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
The seminar gives participants an opportunity to examine and discuss topical and newsworthy national and international issues.
This free program will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60. Lunch reservations are required by 9 a.m. Thursday at 413-442-2200.
Jewish Theological Seminary in the Berkshires returns with “Get Thee To A Nunnery: Shakespeare and the Talmudic Rabbis In Conversation" at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Elaine P. Bernstein Theater at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.
Marjorie Lehman, JTS professor of Talmud and Rabbinics, will explore which women the rabbis considered to be “harlots” and how the legal framework they developed relates to anxiety about the integrity of the rabbinic household and the Jewish community in a post-Temple era.
JTS tickets cost $15. Register at tinyurl.com/3azj6uje or buy tickets at the door.
Information: jewishberkshires.org.