Jewish musician Rich Recht and the Berkshire Jewish Musicians Collective will perform the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' annual concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.

Concert proceeds will benefit the ADL’s "A World of Difference" anti-bias peer training program in Berkshire County schools.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.

Information: 413-442-4360, ext. 10. Proof of full COVID vaccination for those eligible is required for entry.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.