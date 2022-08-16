Jewish musician Rich Recht and the Berkshire Jewish Musicians Collective will perform the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' annual concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
Concert proceeds will benefit the ADL’s "A World of Difference" anti-bias peer training program in Berkshire County schools.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.
Information: 413-442-4360, ext. 10. Proof of full COVID vaccination for those eligible is required for entry.