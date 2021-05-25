Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has issued a last call for its Dignity Drive. Donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products are being accepted at the following locations until Friday, May 28:
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St.; The Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.
The donations will be distributed through local food banks and social service organizations across the region.
For more information, call 413-442-4360, ext. 10.