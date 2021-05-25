Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has issued a last call for its Dignity Drive. Donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products are being accepted at the following locations until Friday, May 28:

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St.; The Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.

The donations will be distributed through local food banks and social service organizations across the region.

For more information, call 413-442-4360, ext. 10.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.