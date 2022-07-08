The 36th season of the Berkshire Jewish Film Festival opens Monday, July 11. The six-week season includes screenings of 11 feature-length narrative and documentary films and five short films.
The festival will take place online and new films will be offered each Monday at either 4 or 8 p.m. and remain available for seven days. Tickets are $10 for individual films. Season passes are $105 and will be available for sale through July 17.
All proceeds will support children at the Knesset Israel Hebrew School. Additional donations are appreciated and can be sent to Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Visit berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org for the schedule and online box office.