The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival's "winterFlicks" series continues with a virtual screening of "Space Torah" Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.
A discussion with astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman will be available via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. Anyone who purchases a ticket for the film will be able to access the talk at no charge.
In 1996, Hoffman brought a small Torah scroll on board Space Shuttle Columbia. While orbiting the earth, he combined his inspiration and journey with readings from the Book of Genesis.
Information and the online box office are available at berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org. Once the ticket is purchased, the film may be accessed for one showing for 48 hours during the designated dates.