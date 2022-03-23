Susan J. Cohen, a Boston immigration attorney and author, and Maxine J. Stein, CEO of Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, will present “U.S. Immigration Stories Up-Close and Personal” at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 28, via Zoom.
Cohen and Stein will discuss of some of the critical issues surrounding immigration both from a broader national perspective and a local focus. Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch of Temple Anshe Amunim will moderate the discussion.
This program is cosponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires in partnership with Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, the organization currently overseeing the resettlement of Afghan families in the Berkshires.
To register, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.