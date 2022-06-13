The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires hosts Larry Moore, director of Baseball in the Berkshires, at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
Through historical displays featuring artifacts and stories that originated from the county’s residents and visitors, Moore will tell the history of baseball in the Berkshires, as well as how this region contributed to the famed history of baseball in America.
This free program is part of JFB’s Connecting with Community Series and will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60 years of age. Lunch reservations are required by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. Thursday.