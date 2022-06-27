"Hate Crimes, History and Banning Books" will be presented by journalist Ruth Bass at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Congregation Knesset Israel, 1 Colt Road.
Drawing on her perspective as a long-time journalist, editor and novelist, Bass will examine the timely issues linking the rise of hate crimes with the burning of books and the role of social media.
This presentation will consider the question “we're better than this — but are we?” and what we can do about it.
This free program is part of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' Connecting With Community Series and will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60. Lunch reservations are required by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. Thursday.