Sister Caroline Devinez of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit celebrated her 60th anniversary of profession during a jubilee celebration on June 5 at St. Joseph Church in Willimantic, Conn.
Formerly of Pittsfield, Devinez graduated from the former Notre Dame Elementary School and the former St. Joseph’s High School. She is the daughter of the late Ernest and Evelyn Ouellette Devinez and the sister of Bonny Colbert of Pittsfield and Port Orange, Fla., and Bobbie Jo Fosby of Gainesville, Fla.
Devinez served in several cities in Connecticut as well as 20 years in Alabama. She now resides in Moosup, Conn.
Another jubilarian, Sister Cecile LeBeau, who served at the former Notre Dame Parish in Pittsfield, celebrates 70 years of profession.