The Pittsfield Parade Committee has chosen Julianne Boyd, Barrington Stage Company’s soon to be retired artistic director and cofounder, as grand marshal of Pittsfield's Fourth of July Parade.
After a two-year hiatus, the parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in downtown Pittsfield. This year's theme is "Back with A Bang."
Boyd, who recently announced her plans to step down from her post at the well-established theater, was an easy choice for the committee due to her personal accomplishments and those she has brought to BSC, the city of Pittsfield and to the region.
Boyd has directed many productions, including the critically-acclaimed productions of "West Side Story" (2018) and the 2017 hit production of "Company" starring Aaron Tveit.
She brought the theater company to Pittsfield in 2005, despite the need to rehabilitate the former Berkshire Public Theater, because of its central location to larger communities to the east and west such as Northampton and Albany.
In 2000, she created the Playwright Mentoring Project, BSC’s youth-at-risk program, which won the prestigious Coming Up Taller Award in 2007. This award, given by the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, is the nation’s highest honor for after-school and out-of-school programming.
In 2012 Boyd started the 10×10 New Play Festival, and with the city of Pittsfield, the city-wide 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival. She also founded the Musical Theatre Conservatory, BSC’s professional training program for college-aged musical theater performers and directors, in 2013.