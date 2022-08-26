<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade

Pittsfield: July 4 parade donations total $78K

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Parade Committee raised a total of $78,070.36 in this year's campaign. The goal was $85,000.

The latest gifts totaling $23,062.36 include a number in honor of Julianne Boyd, retiring artistic director and cofounder of Barrington Stage Company and grand marshal of this year's parade. 

Donations can be made year-round at pittsfieldparade.com or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202.

Today’s gifts:

Phoenix Theatres - Beacon Cinema $1,000

Katherine Lochery $100

Joel Radsken $25

Mary A. Archey $25

Rich & Jane $50

Noah & Cynthia Judge $25

Jim & Vicki Kane $25

Lorraine Moresi $25

Ron & Dianne Shewcraft $25

Gigi $25

Linda Perry $50

Jack & Gerry Crane $25

Patrick & Andrea Litano $50

Debra Miersma & David Russell in honor of Barrington Stage Company and Julie Boyd $50

Paul & Lucy Malatesta $25

Laurie & Martin Schwartz $25

Nancy & Ray $50

Anonymous $30

Maryann Bassett $25

Edward Van Dyke Jr. $25

Sue Berryman $25

Rebecca Fontaine $50

Michelle Tatro $100

Jon & Deb Dietrich $25

The Brien Center $500

Jennifer Kerwood $100

Janet Darcangelo $35

Cindy Shogry-Raimer $50

Eugene Dellea $100

Kathryn Jablonski $25

Anonymous $50

Patricia Barbalunga $100

Peter A. Acly $200

Gerald Ferreira $25

Berkshire Gas $1,000

Michele Lydon $50

The Coe Family $40

Bruce & Mary Ellen Nielsen $25

Anonymous $20

Anonymous $30

Michael & Renee Beatty $30

Linda Ruberto $50

Mary Gregorio $25

In honor of lifelong parade fan, Barbara Milensky $50

I Love a Parade! $50

Jeanne & Ralph $25

In honor of Julie Boyd, Grand Marshal, from Marita & David Glodt $100

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Carol & Dan Burack $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Rosita Sarnoff & Beth Sapery $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Rhoda Levitt $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Barrington Stage Company Staff $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mary Chris & Alan Bassman $40

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Richard & Carol Seltzer $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Steve & Renee Finn $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Bonnie & Terry Burman $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Jodi & Paul Tartell $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Eleanor Velez $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Christopher & Michelle Dodig $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from David & Carrie Schulman $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Alan H Green $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Robert & Karen Youdelman $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mark St. Germain $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Carrie Holland $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Sheila & Hal Richman $25

Anthony Cimini $100

I've been enjoying the parade for over 60 years $50

Marc Herbert $25

Charlotte Underwood-Miller $50

Hannah DeLisle Stall $25

In honor of Julianne Boyd & Barrington Stage, from Arne Kotlen & Stephanie Fleckner $25

Leonard Price $25

Thank you, from Dawn & David Carlson $20

Law Office of Judith Procopio $25

Wishing you continued success! From St. Joseph's Church $100

New England Newspaper Inc. $2,500

Laborer's Local 473 $500

Car Show $1,065

Mummer's Concert $1,605

Bucket Brigade $3,967.36

Kinney & Linda Frelinghuysen $30

Richard & Laura Allen $1,000

Duyle & Company - Duyle Leadership Experience $50

Anonymous $30

Ruth Briggs $25

George Janik $50

Bob & Diane Flynn $25

Patricia Tarrant $25

The Boone Family $30

Carolyn & Rick Koch $100

Polish Falcons $150

Anonymous $20

Ilene Baron $25

Margaret Sadlowski $10

Amy Marshall $60

Catherine & Dick Roberts $40

Welcome Back! Rob & Barbara $50

North's Services Inc. $5,000

In Memory Of 

My brother Greg & parents Kaygee and Jack Noonan, Love, Nancy & Ray $50

Skip & Barb Thompson, who made parade day and every day so special $50

Our deceased members, from Dalton American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 155 $100

Jeff Hunt from Eileen Murphy $25

Anne Myrick from Tom Wells $25

My husband Matt & mother Dottie, from Deborah Borletto $20

All veterans, from Dave, Andrea, Jodi & Brielle $100

Gene & Claire Londergan $25

My parents, Gordon & Marguerite and my brother Brian from Tom Bailey $25

Jeff Hunt from Bob & Maureen Heimann $30

Dave O'Brien Sr. - Happy Heavenly Anniversary - You made the 4th of July special for all of us $25

Our son, Tim Demarco $100

Arthur Benham $25

My Dad, a WWII Vet, member of the greatest generation and a great Dad. He loved the parade. Love, Chris $35

John Taikowski $25

Henry Como, from his family $25

Our parents, Betty & Ed Corbin and Don & Thelma Wilker $25

Jeff Hunt from Rebecca Manship $100

Arthur & Joan Gingras, Love Marge & Craig $50

Michelle Gingras, Love Marge & Craig $50

My deceased family members $100

Jeff Hunt from Ray & Maggie Risley $25

Our parents from Chris & Bill Stodden $100

Jeff Hunt from Jody Phillips $100

Total's today: $23,062.36

Final total: $78,070.36

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

