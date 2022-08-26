Pittsfield: July 4 parade donations total $78K

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Parade Committee raised a total of $78,070.36 in this year's campaign. The goal was $85,000.
The latest gifts totaling $23,062.36 include a number in honor of Julianne Boyd, retiring artistic director and cofounder of Barrington Stage Company and grand marshal of this year's parade.
Donations can be made year-round at pittsfieldparade.com or mailed to Pittsfield Parade Committee Inc., P.O. Box 1738, Pittsfield, MA 01202.
Today’s gifts:
Phoenix Theatres - Beacon Cinema $1,000
Katherine Lochery $100
Joel Radsken $25
Mary A. Archey $25
Rich & Jane $50
Noah & Cynthia Judge $25
Jim & Vicki Kane $25
Lorraine Moresi $25
Ron & Dianne Shewcraft $25
Gigi $25
Linda Perry $50
Jack & Gerry Crane $25
Patrick & Andrea Litano $50
Debra Miersma & David Russell in honor of Barrington Stage Company and Julie Boyd $50
Paul & Lucy Malatesta $25
Laurie & Martin Schwartz $25
Nancy & Ray $50
Anonymous $30
Maryann Bassett $25
Edward Van Dyke Jr. $25
Sue Berryman $25
Rebecca Fontaine $50
Michelle Tatro $100
Jon & Deb Dietrich $25
The Brien Center $500
Jennifer Kerwood $100
Janet Darcangelo $35
Cindy Shogry-Raimer $50
Eugene Dellea $100
Kathryn Jablonski $25
Anonymous $50
Patricia Barbalunga $100
Peter A. Acly $200
Gerald Ferreira $25
Berkshire Gas $1,000
Michele Lydon $50
The Coe Family $40
Bruce & Mary Ellen Nielsen $25
Anonymous $20
Anonymous $30
Michael & Renee Beatty $30
Linda Ruberto $50
Mary Gregorio $25
In honor of lifelong parade fan, Barbara Milensky $50
I Love a Parade! $50
Jeanne & Ralph $25
In honor of Julie Boyd, Grand Marshal, from Marita & David Glodt $100
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Carol & Dan Burack $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Rosita Sarnoff & Beth Sapery $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Rhoda Levitt $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Barrington Stage Company Staff $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mary Chris & Alan Bassman $40
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Richard & Carol Seltzer $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Steve & Renee Finn $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Bonnie & Terry Burman $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Jodi & Paul Tartell $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from Eleanor Velez $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Christopher & Michelle Dodig $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/ Barrington Stage from David & Carrie Schulman $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Alan H Green $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Robert & Karen Youdelman $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Mark St. Germain $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Carrie Holland $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd/Barrington Stage from Sheila & Hal Richman $25
Anthony Cimini $100
I've been enjoying the parade for over 60 years $50
Marc Herbert $25
Charlotte Underwood-Miller $50
Hannah DeLisle Stall $25
In honor of Julianne Boyd & Barrington Stage, from Arne Kotlen & Stephanie Fleckner $25
Leonard Price $25
Thank you, from Dawn & David Carlson $20
Law Office of Judith Procopio $25
Wishing you continued success! From St. Joseph's Church $100
New England Newspaper Inc. $2,500
Laborer's Local 473 $500
Car Show $1,065
Mummer's Concert $1,605
Bucket Brigade $3,967.36
Kinney & Linda Frelinghuysen $30
Richard & Laura Allen $1,000
Duyle & Company - Duyle Leadership Experience $50
Anonymous $30
Ruth Briggs $25
George Janik $50
Bob & Diane Flynn $25
Patricia Tarrant $25
The Boone Family $30
Carolyn & Rick Koch $100
Polish Falcons $150
Anonymous $20
Ilene Baron $25
Margaret Sadlowski $10
Amy Marshall $60
Catherine & Dick Roberts $40
Welcome Back! Rob & Barbara $50
North's Services Inc. $5,000
In Memory Of
My brother Greg & parents Kaygee and Jack Noonan, Love, Nancy & Ray $50
Skip & Barb Thompson, who made parade day and every day so special $50
Our deceased members, from Dalton American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 155 $100
Jeff Hunt from Eileen Murphy $25
Anne Myrick from Tom Wells $25
My husband Matt & mother Dottie, from Deborah Borletto $20
All veterans, from Dave, Andrea, Jodi & Brielle $100
Gene & Claire Londergan $25
My parents, Gordon & Marguerite and my brother Brian from Tom Bailey $25
Jeff Hunt from Bob & Maureen Heimann $30
Dave O'Brien Sr. - Happy Heavenly Anniversary - You made the 4th of July special for all of us $25
Our son, Tim Demarco $100
Arthur Benham $25
My Dad, a WWII Vet, member of the greatest generation and a great Dad. He loved the parade. Love, Chris $35
John Taikowski $25
Henry Como, from his family $25
Our parents, Betty & Ed Corbin and Don & Thelma Wilker $25
Jeff Hunt from Rebecca Manship $100
Arthur & Joan Gingras, Love Marge & Craig $50
Michelle Gingras, Love Marge & Craig $50
My deceased family members $100
Jeff Hunt from Ray & Maggie Risley $25
Our parents from Chris & Bill Stodden $100
Jeff Hunt from Jody Phillips $100
Total's today: $23,062.36
Final total: $78,070.36