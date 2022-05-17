The Juneteenth Collaborative Committee, consisting of NAACP-Berkshire County Branch, Westside Legends, Multicultural Bridge, Berkshire Black Economic Council, St. John’s Lodge No. 10, Clinton Church Restoration, and Lift Every Voice! will host its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Durant Park, 30 John St.
Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.
The local event, a reimagining of the former annual Gather-In festival, will be a celebration of freedom with music, dance, spoken word, child-friendly activities, basketball tournaments, food, and vendors.
Vendor applications are due by June 13. For application information, email naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com. Recognizing the strain on local restaurants during the pandemic, there is no vendor fee this year, but donations of any amount are requested to offset event costs.
The event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsorships are welcome.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/eny3dcdv, naacpberkshires.org or email naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.