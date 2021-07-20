Kids 4 Harmony, a program of 18 Degrees, will host the Kids 4 Harmony Virtual Gala on at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, online. Kids 4 Harmony musicians and teaching artists will bring an array of solo, duet, and chamber music arrangements culminating in a performance with renowned pianist Emanuel Ax with the Elayne P. Bernstein Octet.
This year’s honorary chairs, Mayor Linda Tyer of Pittsfield and Mayor Tom Bernard of North Adams, are being recognized for their commitments to the Kids 4 Harmony public-private partnership that makes this program possible. A special remembrance of the late Virginia “Ginger” Stanton Smith, board member and longtime supporter of 18 Degrees and Kids 4 Harmony, will be part of the evening’s events.
Kids 4 Harmony is a free, intensive classical music program for youth from some of the most under-resourced communities in Berkshire County.
Although this event is free and open to the public, traditionally, The Kids 4 Harmony Summer Gala Concert is the only fundraising event for the program, which relies primarily on private support for its operations. For more information or to RSVP for the event, visit 18degreesma.org or call Sarah Frederick at 413-770-2046.