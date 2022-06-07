18 Degrees’ Kids 4 Harmony is hosting a free casual concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St.
The evening will include performances from beginners, advanced strings and the Elayne P. Bernstein ensemble. The second half of the evening will feature solo performances from the students with piano accompaniment by K4H artist-in-residence Elham Fanous, a pianist from Afghanistan who has been working with the students this spring.
The concert is a precursor to K4H's 10th anniversary gala on June 23.