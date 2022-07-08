A virtual encore screening of Kids 4 Harmony's 10th anniversary gala concert from Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood can be viewed online at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11.
The celebration includes performances by 35 K4H students, including a performance by Jiayan Sun, who stepped in to perform when Emanuel Ax had to withdraw. Sun has played with the Cleveland Orchestra and other world class orchestras and festivals.
This event is free and accessible at 18degreesma.org/2022gala. For more information or to make a donation contact Sarah Frederick at 413-448-8281, ext. 233.