Downtown Pittsfield Inc.'s Indoors Out! series features a free Kids' Paint & Sip from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the parklet and outdoor seating area at The Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St.
The event is presented in partnership with First Fridays Artswalk, returning for the 2022 season from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, with 11 new indoor art shows.
The paint & sip event is best suited for ages 5 to 12, although older children are welcome. All materials and instruction are provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required.
The rain location is the conference room at the Downtown Pittsfield Inc. office, 33 Dunham Mall. Visit @DowntownPittsfield on Facebook for updates.
Visit firstfridaysartswalk.com for Artswalk exhibit information or download the Downtown Pittsfield app in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of art on a cell phone.