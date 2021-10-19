Curtis Janey of Pittsfield was installed as the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield during the club’s installation meeting on Oct. 2 at Zucchini’s Restaurant.
Also installed were Vice President Rosanne M. Frieri, Treasurer Vickey Mazzer and Secretary Heather Archibald.
In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Willard "Chip" Hodgkins; Sharon Davis; Makala Mazzer; and Ryan Mazzer.
Immediate past president Cheryl Tripp-Cleveland will continue to serve on the club board for the next year.
The Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield supports community projects such as Park of Honor, Food Drive and other community projects for children.
Money raised from the sale of the Park of Honor flags benefits the Good Citizenship Awards, a scholarship fund for children and grandchildren of local veterans.
The Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield welcomes new members. Visit pittsfieldkiwanis.org for more information.