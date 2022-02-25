Community News Editor / Librarian
The Pittsfield Kiwanis Club will be hosting a membership information night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Zucco's Restaurant, 451 Dalton Ave. This event is free and open to the public.
