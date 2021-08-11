Community News Editor / Librarian
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Knights of Columbus Council 103 is canceling its drive-by chicken parmesan dinner scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Church.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.