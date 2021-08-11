Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Knights of Columbus Council 103 is canceling its drive-by chicken parmesan dinner scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Church.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.