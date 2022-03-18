Former Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon is one of nine women from across the Commonwealth being recognized at the second annual "Unbossed: Celebrating Bold Leadership" event held by Lt. Gov. candidate and state Rep. Tami Gouveia at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, via Zoom.
The event, inspired by Shirley Chisholm, is part of a continued effort by Gouveia to empower and lift up the voices of women and genderqueer leaders who lead in their communities.
Moon, a critical care nurse, is the development and communications coordinator of the Elizabeth Freeman Center and an active member of the NAACP Berkshire County Branch, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus, Invest in Pittsfield, and, most recently, Progressive Massachusetts.
The event will be emceed by At-Large Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia, and will feature a slate of trailblazing activists and artists.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/27uss3a3.