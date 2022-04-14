Cynthia Farr Brown, president of the board of the Berkshire County Historical Society — Arrowhead, will present a virtual lecture, "From the Slave’s Cause to Civil Rights: Community and Liberty in the Berkshires before 1909," at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, via Zoom.
In her lecture, Brown approaches the commonly-held progressive arc of Black history in Massachusetts — enslavement, abolition of slavery under the Massachusetts constitution, leadership in the Civil War and Reconstruction, and the success of the 20th century civil rights movement — by suggesting that newer scholarship tells a more complex story.
Email melville@berkshirehistory.org to receive the Zoom link or recorded versions of the lectures from the series, "Casting Their Own Light: New Perspectives on Berkshires Black History."