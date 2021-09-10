The Berkshire County Historical Society announces a free lecture, “Victorian Sentiments: The Art of Mourning Personal and Public” by Joanne and Dennis Picard, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Jewelry and gravestones may seem to be an unlikely combination, but both reflect society’s beliefs about death and mourning in similar ways. The Picards will share images and stories spanning the past 100-plus years that reveal the dramatic regional changes in how people thought about death and mourning.
Visit berkshirehistory.org for more information.