The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present an online talk titled "Uncovering Wrongful Convictions" featuring University at Albany Professor James Acker, author of "Wrongful Conviction: Law, Science, and Policy," at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, via Zoom.
Admission is $10 for OLLI at BCC and Berkshire Museum members, and $15 for the general public. Admission is free for BCC students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP or ConnectorCare cards.
For more information and to register, visit berkshireolli.org/events or call 413-236-2190.