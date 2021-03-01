The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College will present an online talk titled "Uncovering Wrongful Convictions" featuring University at Albany Professor James Acker, author of "Wrongful Conviction: Law, Science, and Policy," at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, via Zoom.

Admission is $10 for OLLI at BCC and Berkshire Museum members, and $15 for the general public. Admission is free for BCC students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP or ConnectorCare cards.

For more information and to register, visit berkshireolli.org/events or call 413-236-2190.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.