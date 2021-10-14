The Berkshire County Historical Society will present a free virtual lecture on the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

Bonney Hartley, NAGPRA representative for Stockbridge-Munsee Community, the Tribal Nation indigenous to the Berkshires, will share insights from the community’s recent experiences with repatriation efforts in the region and highlight the ways that museums have increasingly shifted their understandings of Tribal stewardship.

Register to receive the Zoom link by calling 413-442-1793 or emailing melville@berkshirehistory.org.

