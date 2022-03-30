The Live Out Loud Community Conference, an annual event strengthening the community’s understanding and advocacy of the LGBTQIA+ population, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Berkshire Community College in the Connector on the main campus, 1350 West St.

This year's event features a keynote presentation, “A Conversation About LGBTQ+ Healthcare in the Berkshires,” at 10 a.m., followed by three additional morning presentations, a lunch break, LGBTQIA+ vendor tables, and break-out community conversations.

TransExchange will be organizing a free onsite clothing swap. Attendees are encouraged to bring clean, gently-used clothes to give away, and/or walk away with new items.

This event is free to the public, although registrations are preferred. For more information and to register, visit liveoutloudberkshires.org.

