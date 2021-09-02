The Berkshire Athenaeum, in partnership with the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum and downtown Pittsfield businesses, is observing National Library Card Sign-up Month in September with a series of special promotions.
National Library Card Sign-up Month is an initiative of the American Library Association. Locally, a variety of discounts are available to patrons who show their Berkshire Athenaeum library cards at select businesses. A brochure outlining these offers is available at Athenaeum service desks.
Additionally, those who register or renew a library card can enter a raffle to win a Kindle Fire HD 10 provided by the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Entries are accepted at the library’s Circulation Desk and Children’s Desk.
Marley Dias, author, executive producer, and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, is the honorary chairwoman for this year’s nationwide celebration.
The Athenaeum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 413-499-9480, ext. 202; email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org, or visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.