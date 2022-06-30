The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that lifeguards from the Berkshire Family YMCA will be on duty at Onota Lake, the public beach within Burbank Park, effective Friday, July 1.
Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 4. The regular schedule for beach supervision is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 14.
Burbank Park is located at 500 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Becky Manship, Recreation & Special Events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.