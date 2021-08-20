Berkshire Art Association, in collaboration with Berkshire Lightscapes, invites members of the public to submit original short films and videos as part of Berkshire Lightscape's Video Projections Project.
The deadline has been extended until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. There is no fee for submission.
Submitted videos will be selected by a jury of artists to be projected on the large south wall of the Colonial Theatre, 111 South St. Works will be selected for family-friendly subject matter and visual appeal.
A special opening video party is planned for Sept. 24.
For video specifications and submission guidelines, visit berkshirelightscapes2021.artcall.org. For questions, email president@berkshireartassociation.org.