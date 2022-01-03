The Literacy Network of South Berkshire invites the public to a special viewing of its photographic and storytelling exhibit, "Transforming Lives for 30 Years," from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave.
On exhibit will be 17 black and white portraits of LitNet learners, tutors and leadership taken by Stockbridge-based fine-art photographer Julie McCarthy. The portraits are accompanied by personal stories written by each learner focusing on the impact LitNet has had on their lives.
Present at this opening will be LitNet tutors, learners and board members.
"Transforming Lives" has been traveling to galleries and venues throughout Berkshire County since its debut at LitNet’s September gala at the Berkshire Botanical Garden. It is hanging for the month of January at the Lichtenstein. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Future venues include Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Berkshire Immigrant Center, 18 Degrees, the Lee and Lenox libraries, and more. To see a full schedule, visit litnetsb.org.
Masks are required and proof of vaccination (two shots/no booster) will be checked at door. Gallery space is limited to 30 people at a time.
RSVP is appreciated by Friday, Jan. 6, to LitNet Development & Communications Associate Amanda Giracca at agiracca@litnetsb.org or 413-243-0471.