Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County will hold orientations for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor in English for speakers of other languages at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, and 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, on Zoom.
The orientation will include information about the services offered by Literacy Volunteers, what a typical tutoring experience is like, and what is involved in a volunteer commitment. The dates and times of the next tutor training will also be provided, and that training will be held on Zoom.
Call 413-499-9487 to get the link for the preferred orientation session. For more information, visit LVOBC.org, call 413-499-9487 or email LVBC@bcn.net.