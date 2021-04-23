Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County will hold orientations for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor in English for speakers of other languages at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, and 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, on Zoom.

The orientation will include information about the services offered by Literacy Volunteers, what a typical tutoring experience is like, and what is involved in a volunteer commitment. The dates and times of the next tutor training will also be provided, and that training will be held on Zoom.

Call 413-499-9487 to get the link for the preferred orientation session. For more information, visit LVOBC.org, call 413-499-9487 or email LVBC@bcn.net.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.