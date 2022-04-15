Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County, an adult-to-adult literacy tutoring program, will hold an orientation for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor in English for speakers of other languages at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Anyone who has graduated from high school is eligible to become a literacy volunteer. Knowledge of a foreign language is not required.
The orientation will include information about the services offered by Literacy Volunteers, what a typical tutoring experience is like, and what is involved in a volunteer commitment.
Karen Wallace, director, will provide information about the next training, which will be held at the library from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16 and 19. The orientation and training sessions are free.
For more information, call 413-499-9487 or email LVBC@bcn.net.