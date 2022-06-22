The Berkshire Museum will celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, "Living Ink: The Art of Tattoos," from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The evening will feature snacks, a cash bar, temporary tattoos, and a presentation by an expert on 19th century Japanese tattoo art. This exhibition contains mild nudity.
Guest speaker is Sarah E. Thompson, curator of Japanese Art at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and author of "Tattoos in Japanese Prints."
Visit berkshiremuseum.org for tickets. General admission is $25, $20 for members. Purchase includes hors d’oeuvres and one drink ticket for beer, wine or a soft drink.