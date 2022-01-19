Eric Dubreuil of Pittsfield was judged a winner in Mass Audubon’s annual statewide photography contest, "Picture This: Your Great Outdoors."
In the 2021 competition, Dubreuil took top honors in the Landscape category, 18-and-Older age group, for his photo of a Berkshire ridgetop against a setting sun in North Adams.
The 2021 competition drew more than 8,000 submissions, entered by hundreds of photographers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
Participants could enter in their appropriate age groups: 18-and-Older or Under-18. Photo subject categories included People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi.
The Grand Prize-winning photo was of a river otter at Mass Audubon’s Waseeka Wildlife Sanctuary in Hopkinton, taken by Ian Barton of Framingham.
All images must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H., but may have been taken any time prior to or during the 2021 contest period. The photographers could submit up to 10 photos.
As a category winner, Dubreuil receives a $100 gift card, redeemable at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary.
To see all winning photos and Honorable Mentions, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.