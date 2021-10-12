In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Berkshire Health Systems will present a community webinar focusing on mammography and breast wellness at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom.
The program, "A Closer Look at Mammography and Breast Wellness," will be hosted by Dr. Caitlyn Lopez, medical director of the Women’s Imaging Center at Berkshire Medical Center.
This webinar will offer an in-depth look at mammograms, including the benefits of advanced 3-D screenings, how radiologists read scans, and what patients can expect from a mammography experience at BMC.
To register for this webinar, visit the BMC Facebook page at facebook.com/BerkshireMedical.