Gordon Isenhart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has received the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 Volunteer of the Year Award, according to Post 448 Commander Arnold Perras.
Isenhart earned the honor based on his participation in numerous Post 448 veteran activities including nursing home visitations, military funerals, Honor Guard functions, Buddy Poppy drives, fundraising events, youth programs, committee involvements, War Anniversary events, parade marches, and other patriotic activities.
The Volunteer of the Year Award, created by Perras in 2012, was designed to create an incentive for comrades to volunteer for various community activities and be recognized for their efforts. Winners receive award plaques and gift certificates.
The commander maintains weekly records of each volunteer's involvement, awarding points for each activity, which determines the annual winner and eliminates any potential for partiality.