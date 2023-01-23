Pittsfield city councilors will meet Wednesday to discuss a plan to use a portion of the city's $17 million in free cash

PITTSFIELD — City councilors will discuss this week whether to support a proposal by city leaders to direct $6 million in the city's free cash stores toward two stabilization accounts and an employee benefit account.

Pittsfield's free cash — the money that’s left in city coffers at the end of a fiscal year and isn’t restricted in use — hit an unprecedented level this year at $17 million.

On Wednesday, the council subcommittee on finance will meet at 6 p.m. at Room 203 in City Hall to hear from finance director Matt Kerwood about the potential use of the city's free cash.

The proposal would direct $2 million to the general stabilization account, $2 million to the public works stabilization account and $2 million to OPEB fund, which covers the cost of benefits, primarily health insurance, for municipal retirees.

Councilors on the subcommittee will vote on whether they will recommend the proposal to the greater City Council before the plan comes to the full body for a vote.