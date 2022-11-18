Pittsfield: Buildings to light up for World Day of Remembrance

The city of Pittsfield joins MassBike in observing “World Day of Remembrance” on Sunday, Nov. 20, which honors the victims and families of pedestrian and cyclist traffic crashes.
City Hall will be among several downtown buildings lit in yellow starting Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 26.
“We recognize that these unfortunate incidents and near misses require proactive action from transportation stakeholders,” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of Public Services and Utilities.
Morales noted that in the last five years, five people were killed in traffic crashes while walking or biking on Pittsfield streets.
The World Day of Remembrance is an international event, started in 2005, which honors the 1.35 million people killed and millions more injured on the world’s roads each year and organizes change to prevent these incidents.
For more information, visit visionzerocoalition.org/wdr.