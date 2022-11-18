<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Buildings to light up for World Day of Remembrance

The city of Pittsfield joins MassBike in observing “World Day of Remembrance” on Sunday, Nov. 20, which honors the victims and families of pedestrian and cyclist traffic crashes.

City Hall will be among several downtown buildings lit in yellow starting Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 26.

“We recognize that these unfortunate incidents and near misses require proactive action from transportation stakeholders,” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of Public Services and Utilities.

Morales noted that in the last five years, five people were killed in traffic crashes while walking or biking on Pittsfield streets.

The World Day of Remembrance is an international event, started in 2005, which honors the 1.35 million people killed and millions more injured on the world’s roads each year and organizes change to prevent these incidents.

For more information, visit visionzerocoalition.org/wdr.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all