The Western Massachusetts Master Gardener Association will be holding a "Meet & Greet" event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Springside Garden, 874 North St.
Those interested in applying to the 2022 Master Gardener Training Class are encouraged to speak with current Master Gardeners to learn more about the organization and what being a Master Gardener entails. No registration is necessary.
The 2022 class will be a hybrid model of online and in-person training. The lecture part of the program will be in two sessions: March-April and September-October. Registration deadline is Nov. 15. Class size is limited.
Applications and FAQs can be downloaded directly from wmmga.org. For registration questions, email Sharon at rogalssm@gmail.com.