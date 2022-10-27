Pittsfield: City announces partnership for mattress recycling

The city's Department of Public Services and Utilities has partnered with Tough Stuff Recycling to offer a curbside pickup service for mattresses in the city.
Effective Nov. 1, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s disposal ban prohibits mattresses for inclusion in waste disposal or transport for disposal. The ban prohibits mattress disposal via the city’s bulky waste sticker program.
Under the new system, residents can schedule a pickup appointment through the company’s online scheduling system at order.toughstuffrecycling.com. TSR’s service fee is $55 per unit.
For more information on mattress recycling, including a list of frequently asked questions, look for Mattress Recycling on the Public Utilities page at cityofpittsfield.org.
In addition to mattresses, textiles are also among the items included in the waste disposal ban. These items include clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products.
Exceptions include textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances.
The city has textile drop-off bins at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., and Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St., with more coming in the near future.
For more information on textile donation and recycling, visit mass.gov/guides/textile-recovery.