Each year, the Berkshire County Historical Society marks two significant literary events that took place in early August — Herman Melville was born on Aug. 1, 1819, and he made his hike up Great Barrington's Monument Mountain with Nathaniel Hawthorne on Aug. 5, 1850.
Melville's birthday will be celebrated with a "Moby-Dick" Read-a-Thon beginning Thursday, July 28, through Monday, Aug. 1. The reading will be a mix of live readers at Arrowhead and remote participants on Zoom.
Register for a reading slot at tinyurl.com/3ma6t3kw. The recommended donation is $5.
Celebrate the day Melville met Nathaniel Hawthorne on a hike up Monument Mountain by joining BCHS for a similar hike and a reading of local poet William Cullen Bryant’s "Monument Mountain" beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 31.
The free guided hike takes approximately 2 1/2 hours and is appropriate for families. Hikers should meet at the Monument Mountain Reservation parking lot on Route 7, Great Barrington, and should be prepared with water, proper footwear, hiking gear, and bug repellent.
Information: berkshirehistory.org.